Bank of Hawaii surges 2.9% after div boost, Q1 beat

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) advances 2.9% after the bank announces a 4.8% boost in its quarterly dividend and its Q1 results beat consensus estimates.

"We had growth in both loans and deposits, our net interest margin expanded, and asset quality remained strong, and expenses were well controlled," said Chairman, President,and CEO Peter S. Ho.

Q1 net interest income of $125.8M increased from $125.2M in Q4 and $120.3M in Q1 2018; net interest margin of 3.12% improved 2 basis points Q/Q and 12 bps Y/Y.

Efficiency ratio declined to 55.2% vs. 57.75% in Q4 2018.

Q1 average total loans and leases of $10.5B, rose 1.4% Q/Q and 6.8% Y/Y; average total deposits of $15.0B rose from $14.8B Q/Q and from $14.7B Y/Y.

Conference call at 2:00 PM ET.