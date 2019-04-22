Banc of California Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (+316.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $76.04M (-2.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BANC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.