Franklin Electric Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $304.61M (+3.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FELE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.