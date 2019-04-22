Coca-Cola Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (-2.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.89B (+3.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ko has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward.