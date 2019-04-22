NextEra Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.04 (+5.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.5B (+16.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nee has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.