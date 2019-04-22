Harley-Davidson Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.87 (-29.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.21B (-11.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hog has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.