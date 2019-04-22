Fifth Third Bancorp Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (-39.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.63B (-14.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fitb has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward.