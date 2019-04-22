Texas Instruments Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.16 (-4.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.49B (-7.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, txn has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 17 downward.

