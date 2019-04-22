Edwards Lifesciences Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $989.87M (+5.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ew has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.