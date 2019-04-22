Dropbox, Opera move on unusual volume

A few tech names are on the move today thanks to unusual volumes with no immediately clear catalyst or announcement behind the movements.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) shares are up 7.9% with 3.85M volume compared to the average 2.78M. The company doesn't report earnings until May 9.

Dropbox and Box (BOX +5.1% ) are benefitting from a surge in upside call options volume with DBX's total call volume over 5x its 20-day average and Box over 19x its average.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) drops 8.9% with 269K share volume versus the 97.4K average. The company reports earnings May 14.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) falls 5.7% with 247.6K volume with the average at 135K.

Post updated to include the third bullet with data from Bloomberg.