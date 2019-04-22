Hawaiian Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (-42.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $653.57M (-1.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ha has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.