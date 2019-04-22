Synovus Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Synovus (NYSE:SNV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (+5.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $459.05M (+34.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, snv has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.