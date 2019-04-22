Superior Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Superior Energy (NYSE:SPN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.24 (+29.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $495.35M (+2.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, spn has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 6 downward.