Robert Half Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (+18.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.5B (+7.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rhi has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.