Graphic Packaging Holding Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (-5.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.54B (+4.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, gpk has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.