Anixter Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Anixter (NYSE:AXE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.17 (+0.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.03B (+3.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, axe has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.