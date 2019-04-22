Variety: Disney NFL draft plans showcase effort to stay in good graces

Disney (DIS -0.9% ) is making a number of moves that could ingratiate it to the National Football League ahead of a new round of negotiations for the sport's broadcast rights, Variety notes -- including its plans for coverage of this week's NFL Draft.

ABC is moving Robin Roberts from mornings to prime time temporarily, and she'll serve as a key presence during two nights of coverage of the draft (starting on Thursday) that it will be giving more of an entertainment spin, according to the report. (Coverage on sister station ESPN will focus more on sports die-hards.)

Amid growing speculation the company would like to do more with its key football property, Disney could seek more game rights or move Monday Night Football back to ABC from ESPN, the report says.

“Nobody has a crystal ball, so nobody knows how they are going to bring their rights to market, but however they choose, we are going to be interested," says ESPN's Burke Magnus.

Meanwhile, key personalities who expressed reservations about football have been moved elsewhere in the empire.