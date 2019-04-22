Valmont Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Valmont (NYSE:VMI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.74 (-7.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $683.66M (-2.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, vmi has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.