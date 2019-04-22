eBay Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (+18.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.58B (flat Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ebay has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 20 downward.