Kaiser Aluminum Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.79 (+11.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $404.04M (+4.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, kalu has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.