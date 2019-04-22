FirstEnergy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.9B (-3.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fe has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.