Blackstone to buy stake in Indian packaging maker

Blackstone (BX +2.2% ) will buy a majority stake in Essel Propack, a packaging supplier known for its laminated tubes used for such things as cosmetics, oral care products and pharmaceuticals, for as much as INR 3,211 crore ($462M).

Funds managed by Blackstone will buy a 51% stake from Ashok Goel Trust, which holds ~57% of Essel Propack. The transaction then will trigger a offering to buy up to an additional 26% shares of the company.

Based on the number of shareholders that accept the offer, the purchase price will range from ~$310M-$462M.

Essel Propack's CY2018 revenue was INR 2,642 crore ($380M).