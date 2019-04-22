TD Ameritrade Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 (+26.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.46B (+2.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, amtd has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward.