W.R. Berkley Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (-51.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.62B (-14.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wrb has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.