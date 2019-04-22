CoStar Group Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.44 (+47.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $327.45M (+19.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, csgp has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.