Meritage Homes Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (-40.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $636.66M (-14.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mth has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.