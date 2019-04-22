Exxon inks 1M mt/year LNG sales deal with China

Exxon Mobil (XOM +2.4%) says it signed a 20-year deal to sell 1M mt/year of liquefied natural gas to China's Zhejiang province.
Zhejiang Energy plans to build a new LNG receiving terminal in the port city of Wenzhou, and XOM says the deal is part of its commitment to help meet China's natural gas demand.
Sinopec (SNP -0.1%) and Zhejiang Energy have a joint venture to build the Wenzhou LNG import terminal capable of handling 3M mt/year; the first phase of the terminal is expected to be operational by year-end 2021.
Now read: Why Apache Isn't The Next Anadarko »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox