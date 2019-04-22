Re-engineered CAR-T eliminates dangerous side effect in lymphoma study

A study conducted by University of Southern California researchers evaluating a redesigned CAR-T therapy with a significantly improved safety profile showed impressive results.

Data from 25 lymphoma patients, published in Nature Medicine, showed a 24% (n=6/25) complete response rate and a 33% (n=8/24) overall response rate. Of note was the absence of any instances of a systemic immune reaction to the therapy called cytokine release syndrome (CRS), a dangerous and potentially life-threatening complication associated with the two CAR-Ts currently on the U.S. market: Novartis' (NVS -1.5% ) Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) and Gilead Sciences' (GILD -1.8% ) Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel).

The six complete responders received the highest dose. Five remained cancer-free after more than six months. Some patients experienced mild side effects, but none required treatment. CRS can require hospitalization.

Both Kyrmiah and Yescarta target a cancer cell surface protein called CD19. The CAR-T used in this study used a variant called CD19-BBz(86) which produced lower levels of cytokines but maintained its ability to kill CD19-expressing cancer cells.

A Phase 2 study in a larger group of patients is next up.