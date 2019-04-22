Activists still uneasy over Bed Bath & Beyond
Apr. 22, 2019
- The board reset at Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY -5%) isn't enough to satisfy activist investors Legion Partners, Macellum Advisors and Ancora Advisors.
- Joint statement: "The Board changes announced today by Bed Bath are not nearly enough when measured against what is needed to address the issues with the current Board and management, including that CEO Steven Temares must be held accountable for the Company’s prolonged poor performance and destruction of shareholder value. Further, the Company’s announcement lacks any detailed strategic vision for driving value creation at Bed Bath. We will therefore continue to move forward with our campaign to install fresh, experienced and independent oversight and management at the Company."
