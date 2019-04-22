Anvia Holdings announces plans to to list its common shares on NASDAQ

Anvia Holdings (OTCQB:ANVV -10.7% ) is in process of completing to file an application to list its common shares on the NASDAQ Capital Market.

“The listing of our common shares on NASDAQ would reflect the progress we are making to strengthening our corporate governance and mark another significant milestone in our quest to become a global leader in the self and business improvement industry,” commented Ali Kasa, CEO and President of Anvia Holdings.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol ANVV until NASDAQ approval after which Anvia Holdings intends to voluntarily delist its shares from OTCQB.