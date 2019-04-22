FERC moves closer to approving Exelon's Annova LNG project

Exelon's (EXC -0.1% ) proposed $3B Annova LNG natural gas liquefaction plant and export terminal near Brownsville, Tex., receives a mostly favorable final environmental impact statement from Federal Energy Regulatory Commission staff.

The project stands to cause harm to the local environment but most of it would be reduced through Annova's mitigation proposed plan, FERC staff says.

Addressing concerns over the project's effects on endangered species in the Rio Grande Valley, Annova LNG has pledged to create a 185-acre conservation corridor to protect the local ocelot population and to restore 250 acres of wetlands in an effort to reduce the habitat lost when the Brownsville Ship Channel was built.

The Annova facility would be capable of processing 6.95M mt/year og liquefied natural gas.