Mariner East 1 pipeline back online after sinkhole shutdown

Energy Transfer's (ET +2.1% ) Mariner East 1 pipeline is scheduled to resume shipping natural gas liquids across southern Pennsylvania today following a three-month shutdown.

The pipeline has been out of service since Jan. 20 when a sinkhole exposed several feet of the line.

ET's Sunoco Pipeline division reached an agreement with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission’s investigation bureau to take additional safety steps at the site.

Mariner East 1 and the twin Mariner East 2 pipelines being built alongside it have been forced to stop and restart operations or construction work several times in the last two years as regulators responded to spills, ground subsidence and water supply disruptions.