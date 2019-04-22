Tesla talks autonomy

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Autonomy Day event just started with shares down 3.62% on the day.

In the opening part of the presentation, the timeline of the company's chip and computer program was detailed.

There was also a visual of Tesla's FSD computer and Elon Musk points out the dual nature and redundant set-up of each vehicle's two computers to improve safety.

By the numbers, each FSD chip has 250M gates and 6B transistors

Putting it all together, Tesla runs throughs some of the performance numbers of the neural network.

Updates are anticipated shortly on where the autonomous driving program is heading. Check back for updates.

Update: Elon Musk says all vehicles being produced by the company will have software capable for full self-driving. He also calls LiDAR a "fool's errand" that's isn't necessary for autonomous driving.

Tesla Autonomy Day livestream