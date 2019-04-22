Chevron says Petrobras must prove Pasadena refinery operational - Reuters

Chevron (CVX +1.6% ) has told Petrobras (PBR +0.5% ) it wants proof the Pasadena, Tex., refinery it bought will function as promised before it will take possession of the facility, Reuters reports.

The transfer of ownership was put on hold on April 2, one day after planned overhauls began on the refinery, according to the report.

Pasadena filed a notice on Friday with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that it was restarting the 56K bbl/day fluidic catalytic cracking unit but the catalytic reformer at the refinery reportedly was shut over the weekend.