Barclays investor bankers' bonuses to shrink: FT

Barclays (BCS -0.6% ) plans to cut investment bankers' bonuses as it cuts costs to bolster returns at its investment division, the Financial Times reports, citing several people familiar with the plans.

The move comes as the bank prepares for its annual meeting next week, where it's sure to hear from activist investor Edward Bramson, the bank's third-largest shareholder.

The rate at which bankers accrue annual bonuses is now set to be more closely tied to performance, with Q1 accruals expected to decline by double digits vs. last year.

Barclays also plans to reduce the number of bankers who advance to the managing director level, two of the people said.

Previously: Barclays pushes back against activist investor (April 11)