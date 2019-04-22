Old National Q1 NIM falls; sees yield curve "challenging"

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) drops 2.4% after Q1 net interest margin decreased by 13 basis points to 3.51% from Q4 2018 with 4 bps of the cut due to fewer days in the quarter and 2 bps from mix change.

Q1 adjusted return on average tangible common equity of 15.13% fell from 15.62% in Q4 2018.

Tangible common book value of $9.44 per share at March 31, 2018 rose from $9.00 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Q1 Tier 1 common equity of 11.8% improved from 11.4% in Q4 2018 and 10.7% in Q1 2018.

As for its 2019 outlook, Old National sees commercial loan production increasing and FTE NIM, excluding accretion income, benefiting from low-cost deposits and improving asset yield; yield curve dynamics remain challenging.

