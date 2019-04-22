Lumber names chopped as futures fall to four-month lows

Lumber stocks tumble alongside a 4% fall in lumber futures to as low as $322.30 per 1,000 board feet on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the lowest for a most-active contract since December.
Lumber and forest product names trade broadly lower: RFP -4.3%, LPX -3.1%, WY -2.7%, OSB -3.9%, PCH -2.8%, OTC:IFSPF -6.8%, OTCPK:CFPZF -6%, OTCPK:WFTBF -3.1%, OTCPK:WFSTF -2.2%.
CIBC analyst Hamir Patel says trade journal Random Lengths reported a gradual increase in seasonal demand, but supply remained plentiful throughout the distribution channel and suppliers reportedly struggled to move loads that did not meet buyers' immediate needs.
