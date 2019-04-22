Rent-A-Center highest since October 2015 after Vantage settlement, upgrade

Rent-A-Center (RCII +7.1% ) rallies to a three-and-a-half-year high after saying it would receive $92.5M in settling a lawsuit related to the termination of its merger deal with Vintage Capital and winning an upgrade to Strong Buy at Raymond James.

Wall Street may be overlooking RCII's significantly improved financial condition, which could support a cash dividend payment as soon as Q4, says Ray Jay's Budd Bugatch, also noting the company's debt has been cut to $540M after peaking at $1.04B at year-end 2014.

RCII should become net cash positive by the end of 2021 with no visible debt on the balance sheet in the two years to follow, a fact that "gets little, if any" recognition in the stock's current share price, Bugatch writes.