Guess -4% after cutting dividend

Guess (NYSE:GES) reaffirms prior guidance for revenue growth of 2.5% to 3.5% and Q1 EPS of -$0.29 to -$0.25 vs. -$0.26 consensus.

The company says it's seeing relative strength in Europe and the Americas in comparison to its initial guidance.

On the capital allocation front, Guess says it plans to lower its dividend to $0.1125 per share from $0.25 per share and initiate an accelerated share repurchase program of $150M or more.

Shares of Guess are down 3.55% in AH trading after dropping 2.46% during the regular session.

Source: Press Release