Energy Transfer, Phillips 66 Partners launch Bayou Bridge open season

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) and Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) launch a non-binding open season to solicit shipper interest for expanded joint tariff service connecting into the Bayou Bridge Pipeline system.

Bayou Bridge is evaluating joint tariff service from origin points in the Bakken/Three Forks Region in North Dakota; Patoka, Ill.; the Powder River Basin in Wyoming; the DJ Basin in Colorado; Cushing, Okla.; and the Permian Basin.

The companies say they also continue to evaluate additional southern Louisiana destination points to increase optionality for shippers on the system.