Cadence Design +5% on Q1 beats, upside outlook

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) pops 5.4% after reporting Q1 beats with 12% Y/Y revenue growth. Upside Q2 guidance has revenue of $575M to $585M (consensus: $567.68M) and EPS from $0.52 to $0.54 (consensus: $0.50).

The raised FY19 guidance has revenue from $2.305B to $2.335B (consensus: $2.29B) and EPS from $2.04 to $2.12 (consensus: $2.03).

Q1 Product and maintenance revenue beat estimates with $543.5M but Services missed with a total of $33.2M compared to the $36.7M consensus.

Operating margin was 32% compared to the 29.7% estimate.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

