Whirlpool +7% after backing profit guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) shoots higher in AH trading after topping Q1 profit estimates and backing prior guidance.

Q1 EBIT as a percentage of sales improved to 6.3% of sales vs. 6.0% a year ago. Asia was the only region where sales off during the quarter.

The company anticipates full-year EPS of $14.00 to $15.00 vs. $14.53 consensus.

"We are on track to meet our strong earnings and cash flow guidance for the year, which will allow us to fully invest in our business, strengthen our balance sheet and return strong levels of cash to shareholders," says CFO Jim Peters.

Shares of Whirlpool are up 6.97% AH.

Previously: Whirlpool beats by $0.26, misses on revenue (April 22)