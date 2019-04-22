Zions Q1 net interest margin ticks up

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) Q1 EPS of $1.04 misses the average analyst estimate by a penny.

Compares with$1.08 in Q4 2018, which included a 2 cent benefit from tax reform, and $1.09 in the year-ago quarter, which included interest recoveries on several large loans equal to 4 cents and a negative provision for credit losses equal to 17 cents.

Q1 net interest income of $576M, flat Q/Q and up 6% Y/Y; net interest margin of 3.68% ticks up from 3.67% in Q4 and up from 3.56% in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 adjusted pre-provision net revenue of $285M fell from $305M in Q4 2018 and rose 8% from $265M in Q1 2018.

Q1 return on tangible common equity of 13.9% falls from 14.5% in Q4 and 15.5% in Q1 2018.

Conference call at 5:30 PM ET.

Previously: Zions misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (April 22)