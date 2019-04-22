Stocks - except energy - remain listless ahead of earnings ramp

Stocks finished nearly flat amid lighter than usual trading volume after the three-day holiday weekend, which contributed to another tight-ranged session.

The Dow lagged a bit, weighed by a 1.3% loss for Boeing following a weekend New York Times report that described "shoddy production and weak oversight" of the company's Dreamliner jets.

Action could pick up as the week moves along, as more than 140 S&P 500 companies are scheduled to release their quarterly results.

Most of the day's movement was in the energy sector (+2.1%), which easily topped the S&P sector leaderboard as WTI June crude oil jumped 2.3% to $65.55/bbl after the U.S. decided to end its waivers for countries to import oil from Iran.

Energy's big move helped offset losses from the S&P 500 real estate (-1.1%), materials (-0.7%) and industrial (-0.3%) sectors.

U.S. Treasury prices edged lower in an equally tight-ranged session, with the two-year yield adding a basis point to 2.39% and the 10-year yield rising 3 bps to 2.59%.