Facebook taps State official as new general counsel

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is adding Jennifer Newstead as its general counsel.

She replaces Colin Stretch, who had said last July that he planned to leave the company. Stretch will remain through the summer to help with the transition.

Newstead currently is legal adviser to the U.S. State Department, having been confirmed by the Senate in December 2017.

The company also named John Pinette VP of Global Communications; he had previously served as VP of Marketing and Communications at Paul Allen's Vulcan Inc.