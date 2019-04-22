American Campus Q1 same-store NOI rises 5.1%

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Q1 modified FFO per share of 69 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 65 cents and increases from 62 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Maintains modified FFO per share guidance of $2.35-$2.45.

Q1 same-store net operating income rises 5.1%.

Q1 same-store average physical occupancy of 96.9% rises from 94.9% in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 revenue of $242.1M vs. $220.4M a year ago.

Conference call on April 23 at 10:00 AM ET.

