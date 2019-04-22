Roku +1.2% on positive start at Susquehanna

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is up 1.2% postmarket after Susquehanna launched coverage with a positive rating.

"We believe a premium is warranted given ROKU’s higher expected top-line growth, earlier stage opportunity, and potential for upside to numbers," analyst Shyam Patil says. With penetration about 23% of U.S. TV households, there's ample room to grow and the company faces a clear path to sustained profits, Patil writes.

Patil set a price target of $80, implying 37% upside. Shares rose 2.7% in the regular session.

The company reports earnings May 8; it's expected to post EPS of -$0.26 on revenues of $189.74M.