OrthoPediatrics in-licenses technology to be used in PediFoot

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) inks a sublicense agreement with CoorsTek Medical for the rights to its StarLoc technology that it plans to incorporate into its PediFoot system to be launched later this year. PediFoot, as the name implies, is a device to treat the most common foot deformities, including clubfoot, flatfoot, cavus foot (high arch) and hallus valgus (bunion).

StarLoc provides five points of fixation between the screw and corresponding plate implant while allowing up to 30 degrees of conical freedom.

Financial terms remain confidential.