Taubman Centers nominates Michelle Goldberg for board

Taubman Centers' (NYSE:TCO) board nominates Michelle J. Goldberg for election to the board at the 2019 annual meeting of shareholders.

Goldberg, a partner at Ignition Partners and a venture partner at SoGal Ventures, has technology, investment, retail disruption, finance, and digital media expertise as well as board experience.

Current director Jonathan Litt, founder and chief investment officer of Land & Buildings Investment Management, will conclude his director service at the 2019 annual meeting and won't stand for re-election.

