Northern Oil and Gas buys Williston assets in cash and stock deal

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEMKT:NOG) agrees to acquire the Williston Basin properties of Flywheel Bakken, part of the Kayne Private Energy Income Funds, for $165M in cash, a $130M 6% three-year senior unsecured note due 2022 and ~5.6M NOG common shares.

NOG expects the assets - which consist of 18K net acres containing 86.9 net producing wells, 2.7 net wells in process and 47.5 net undrilled locations across the heart of the Williston Basin - to produce 6,600 boe/day during H2 2019.

NOG says the assets will be accretive to earnings and strengthen its free cash flow profile.